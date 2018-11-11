Ross Coulter's Snippets from the Western Front

A self portrait of late Central Queensland artist Ross Coulter whose work will be exhibited in conjunction with the Coral Reunion for 1RAR Battle Group.Photo Contributed

SEVEN years ago on November 5, local artist and Graphic Designer Ross Coulter died leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire for generations to come.

His wife Kate said it is comforting to see his talents still on display, very evident at the recent Emu Park Oktoberfest as Signs, Stage backdrop and T/Shirts and next week's Armistice Day exhibition at Yeppoon RSL.

"His tourist signs continue to guide visitors around our beautiful 'Capricorn Coast', and his 'Vision' the 'Emu Park Centenary of Anzac' Precinct has attracted people from all over Australia and the World," Kate said.

"Ross was a National Serviceman and served his country when conscripted in 1967.

"He spent time in Vietnam and fought in the 'Battle of Coral'.

"50 years later, Ross and many others, alive and deceased, were recognised by the Australian Government and in May this year were awarded the 'Unit Citation for Gallantry'.

"In 2003 Ross spent 3 months in Europe painting and sketching various towns, cemeteries, battlefields and memorials of soldiers who served the British Empire on the Western Front. "He then worked on a collection of 11 watercolours and 12 drawings.

"The selection of subjects was a result of their emotional impact, historical significance or beauty. He called this work Snippets from the Western Front."

Before his death, Ross exhibited 'Snippets' locally, south to Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and the Central West of Queensland.

Since then, Kate has had the opportunity to show Ross's exhibition several times locally during the 'Centenary of Anzac', and once in Taroom.

She is hoping that in 2019, it will be on display for Anzac Day in the new Art Gallery in Biloela where Ross was first employed as an Art teacher at the High School.

There is now an opportunity for you to view this moving collection. Each piece of work is accompanied by a story.

'Snippets of the Western Front' will be exhibited at the Yeppoon RSL Sub Branch for Remembrance Day, Sunday November 11.