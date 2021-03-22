Ross Creek boat-hoppers learn their lesson

Two young men who hopped between boats moored at Yeppoon’s Ross Creek under the cover of darkness, have faced court.

Lindsay Adam Jack and Samuel John O’Brien, both 20, each pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to four counts of unlawfully entering vessels.

The court heard that during the early hours of January 2, the two men were seen acting suspiciously on boats that did not belong to them.

About 3am, the duo had decided to head out “for some fresh air” and took their electronic games with them.

There were no allegations they did anything other than enter the vessels, some of which they sat on while they played their games.

Both Jack and O’Brien had no criminal history prior to this offending.

Magistrate Cameron Press told the duo they should be mindful of actions which could get them in trouble with the law.

Mr Press placed both men on 12-month good behaviour orders with a $600 recognisance.

No convictions were recorded.

