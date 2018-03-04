Ross Creek inspired artworks featured in exhibition

Yeppoon artists Maaret Sinkko and Angela Burke have created pieces after being inspired by the Ross Creek. Those pieces will be featured in an exhibition at The Mill Gallery opening March 10 called Universal Patterns of the Estuary.

EVER wonder what Ross Creek looks like through the eyes of an artist?

A unique exhibition opening this week at Yeppoon's The Mill Gallery will show you how two of the local artists view the coastal creek and how the transfer that into artworks.

Yeppoon artists Maaret Sinkko and Angela Burke have created "Universal Patterns of the Estuary” - an exhibition of artwork focused on Ross Creek.

The exhibition will open next Saturday night at 6pm with special guest, Joanne Stoyel, who is Queensland's plastic free campaigner and Livingstone Shire by-election candidate.

"We recently took the exhibition to Brisbane and feel it is necessary and relevant to show the works in Yeppoon, as Ross Creek was the inspiration for the project,” Ms Sinkko said.

"Our objective is for the community to reach in and experience the feminine, strong, sensual and tactile nature of the creek through printed fabrics, pottery and painted works, highlighting how our expression of art can deepen our understanding and appreciation of the amazing natural beauty at our doorstep.”

"Due to the fertile and quintessentially feminine aspects of the estuary and the artists involved, we have positioned the opening to coincide with International Women's Day - 8 March - to share the celebrations of the contribution girls, women and the female archetypes make to community, society and perpetuation of life,” Ms Burke said.

"We invite all members of the Capricorn Coast and Central Queensland communities to attend the opening, share some refreshments and enjoy our creations.”

Free admission for all.