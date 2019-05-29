Rosslyn Bay dredging to improve safety and access

SAFETY MEASURE: Keppel Bay Marina general manager Kylie Smith joins her fellow boaties in being thrilled about the upcoming dredging works.

SAFETY MEASURE: Keppel Bay Marina general manager Kylie Smith joins her fellow boaties in being thrilled about the upcoming dredging works.

MORE than 22,000 cubic metres of spoil will be removed from Rosslyn Bay Harbour next month when the State Government begins vital dredging works.

Keppel Bay Marina general manager Kylie Smith said the news will be welcomed by local boaties.

"Safe access to the harbour is paramount for boaties arriving and departing,” Ms Smith said.

"We are now coming into the cruising season with visiting boats arriving daily and locals now spending more time on the water.

"Safe transition into and out of the harbour is critical so it is great to see the State Government is keeping on top of it.”

Ms Smith said dredging the harbour was done about every two to three years to allow safe access for all users.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said Queensland-based business Hall Contracting would be tasked to remove silt and other materials and provide greater access for deeper draft vessels to the popular harbour.

"The State Government is delivering on its election commitment to invest in boating infrastructure across Central Queensland and the state, thanks to the $30 million Marine Infrastructure Fund,” Ms Lauga said.

"Following the announcement of a $2.1million upgrade to the Stanage Bay boat ramp earlier this year, we're getting on with the job of now improving access to Rosslyn Bay.”

Dredging will take place at the entrance channel and some internal channels within the harbour after it was last dredged in late 2016.

"It's a win for boaties, of which I am one, local businesses and tourism operators who use the bay as the gateway to the Keppel islands,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Avoiding environmental impacts will again be a high priority throughout the works, with sediment and water quality monitoring undertaken throughout dredging.”

Hall Contracting will establish on site in June, with works expected to take around three months to complete, weather permitting.

Boaties and harbour users are reminded to navigate around the dredges with caution.