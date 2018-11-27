Will your NRL club fail due to poor recruitment?

Roster analysis for every NRL clubs gives us a good insight into everyone's prospects next year.

They call it the NRL off-season but really … well, there's no such thing.

There has been constant chatter about multiple releases, signings and swaps since the grand final wrapped up season 2018 all those weeks ago - and that's just the coaches.

The player market is another beast entirely and every club has been busily releasing players and signing new ones in a bid to lock down their 30-man squads for the 2019 season.

Our NRL experts analysed the recruitment of every NRL club to come up with a roster rater to determine each team's prospects for the season ahead.

Check out the links below to see how your club fared as well as your most hated rivals.

BRONCOS

Brisbane are steadily changing the face of their club and embracing the youth brigade. How will that impact on their roster for 2019?

BULLDOGS

Canterbury appear to have an eye on the future having been big players in the transfer market for the 2019 season.

COWBOYS

North Queensland crumbled under the weight of expectation in 2018 but a new look side and some big-name signings have them poised to return to the top of the ladder.

DRAGONS

St George Illawarra look well poised to again be a force in 2019 with one of the strongest rosters in the NRL, but can they find a way to peak at the right time of the year?

EELS

Parramatta has had a good off-season in the recruitment market but there is one sizeable hole they're yet to fill and the Jarryd Hayne sex assault allegations aren't helping.

KNIGHTS

Newcastle look to have their most well-rounded squad in years, however the touted Kalyn Ponga switch to the halves seems illogical.

PANTHERS

Penrith have seemingly been on the cusp of premiership contention for several seasons now. Is their 2019 squad the one to finally take them over the top?

RABBITOHS

This year felt like one which got away from South Sydney - who ran out of gas in their premiership pursuit. Now, despite losing Angus Crichton, can they reload for another tilt?

RAIDERS

Canberra's record in close games has become something of a sick joke over the last few seasons and Ricky Stuart will be hoping his new roster can turn the tide.

ROOSTERS

Is it not the most Rooster thing in the world to win the competition and then add an Origin and international just because they can?

SEA EAGLES

While the starting line-up looks more than capable of matching their NRL rivals, a lack of depth could bring the Sea Eagles undone should injuries strike.

SHARKS

The unexpected loss of Valentine Holmes will hit Cronulla hard, fortunately they're well-placed to replace the star fullback.

STORM

The Melbourne spine has been shaken up and the Storm have lost four players who were frequent starters at stages last year.

TIGERS

After falling just short of a finals berth and changing bus drivers, the Tigers will be hell bent on ending the longest finals drought in the league in 2019.

TITANS

The Titans recruitment drive has been exceptional with Garth Brennan shoring up his defensive unit immensely, while adding plenty of strike-power in key positions.

WARRIORS

The Warriors defied a lot of expectations in 2018 to make the finals for the first time in an age but can they do it all again next season?