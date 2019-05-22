Rotary Club 2020 calendar takes flight

BREAKFAST AT THE LAGOON: The previous ten calendars have raised over $225000, all of which has been donated to cancer research.

WITH such a huge following that has grown in numbers every year since its inception, the new Bird Calendar for 2020 will be another favourite and become another collector's item as so many of the previous calendars have.

The beautiful bird photos once again are a fabulous series of the highest quality which will be a feature on the walls for the whole year.

A project of the Rockhampton North Rotary Club, the previous 10 calendars have raised over $225,000, all of which has been donated to cancer research to support the researchers as they work on finding a cure as well as developing ways to make life better for the sufferers.

The new calendar features a magnificent male king parrot on the cover and a female inside, and pairs inside of lovely little sunbirds, swans building their nest and masked boobies.

A wood swallow with babies in the nest and a masked lapwing with a young chick running around will also be favourites.

Other beautiful birds include the scarlet honeyeater, eastern yellow robin, splendid fairy wren and pale headed rosella.

Splendid flight shots show a galah taking off from a stump, a great egret just in the air and trailing water as well as an osprey that has landed on a rock with a great fish in its claw.

Every calendar sold adds another $15 to the total raised.

The club is thrilled with the outstanding success of the project and wishes to thank the sponsors who have been extremely supportive of the venture, the businesses and individuals who have sold calendars on the club's behalf, and the members of the public who have taken the calendar to their hearts and continually buy calendars for themselves, family and gifts for friends.

Calendars for 2020 will be available at the following local outlets, City Printing Works, Gunna Do Hardware, Daniels Surgical, Frenchville Post Office, Arcade News, Camera House, Green Bros, SpecSavers, Mitre 10, The Coast Motel Taranganba.

Otherwise call 0417 362 436.