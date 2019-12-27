Menu
Rocky North president, Col Pyne, district special projects chair, Alan Titman and Ron Poulsen (drought appeal chair).
Rotary club donates $20k to drought appeal

Alan Titman
27th Dec 2019 12:00 AM

THE Rotary Club of North Rockhampton has donated $20,000 to the Central Queensland Rotary District’s drought appeal.

Created by member of the Rotary Club of Pioneer Valley Ron Poulsen, the appeal now extends to help those in the community affected by the recent fires in the Capricorn Coast and Bundaberg areas.

Since 2013, the CQ Drought Appeal has distributed $3.6 million to drought affected areas of Western Queensland, the funds included $500,000 from Channel 9 and $1 million from the Federal Government with the remainder from ­Rotary clubs around the world.

These funds have assisted 561 farmers and graziers, initially with fodder and water but now with the basic living expenses, assisting people living in the small communities who rely on them for a living and to provide for the educational needs of children in these families.

Part of the funds from Rocky North Rotary have been distributed to 16 graziers within 100km of Rockhampton.

They will receive $1000 through a debit card and food voucher system. District special projects chair Alan Titman said local Rotary clubs had received funds to help the fire affected families from other groups as far as Ayr and Victoria. Rotary was working with other organisations and local councils to provide help to those who had lost their homes and livelihoods with the destruction of their orchards and grasslands.

