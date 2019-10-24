Rotary club raises funds for rural fire crew

THE Rockhampton West Rotary Club recently welcomed two Kalapa Rural Fire Service officers to their Monday night meeting at O’Dowd’s Irish Pub to present a cheque to assist them with a new water tank and tank stand.

Kalapa Rural Fire Brigade secretary Dan Connor and first officer Glen Kelly attended and spoke to Rotary Club members about their experiences in assisting to fight last year’s bush fires in the Gracemere and Stanwell areas, as well as the more recent fire in the Nerimbera and Frenchville areas.

To assist with funding for this worthy cause, Rockhampton West Rotary Club member Nicola Anderson organised raffles at O’Dowd’s Irish Pub St Patrick’s Day fundraiser in March.

Funds raised by the club as well donations from O’Dowd’s (courtesy of owner Trent Hind) went towards the cheque presented to the Kalapa Rural Fire Service.

Dan and Glen spoke to members about the history of the fire service, from its beginnings in 1956 when the focus was on fire awareness, right up to today with 55 active members aged from 17 to 70.