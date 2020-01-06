Rotary dig deep for fire clean-up

RAZED: This Daley Creek Orchard, one of many left a charred ruins when fire swept through in November.

ROTARY Clubs are digging deep quite literally to help Capricorn Coast farmers on their road to recovery with volunteers on the ground, cleaning up paddocks, removing debris and generally aiding those who need a helping hand to get crops in and producing as rapidly as possible.

Rotary Club of Capricorn Coast Special Projects Officer Alan Titman said the devastation caused by the fires to our community will have long lasting effects on many people like those who have lost their homes and buildings or the graziers with the loss of their grasslands and having to try and purchase fodder to keep their stock alive.

“Our farmers who grew our lychees, mangoes, custard apples and pineapples just to name a few, have been impacted greatly, they have lost their livelihood for several years and will now have to purchase new trees, irrigation and machinery,” Mr Titman said.

“They have the mammoth task of rebuilding structures, replacing infrastructure and replanting and none of this can be done until all debris from the bushfire damage has been cleaned up and removed.

“One lychee farmer couple, Rae and Jack Cowie of Bungundarra, have been helped by the members of Rocky North Rotary Club and their families and several members of the SES. by removing all the burnt nets, cutting back the trees and chipping all the branches in the hope that some trees may recover.

“While being hands on, we want to give these farmers some hope for the future and ensure them the community is right here willing to lend a hand.”

Mr Titman said Rotary are now going to move to another lychee farm to assist the farmer couple to clean up their orchard.

“If any member of the public would like to help in this work, you would certainly be welcome, there is a lot of work to do and all help is appreciated,” he said.

“It will be a long road to recovery, and we want to support our local farmers in any way we can.

“Getting volunteers on the ground is currently the best way we can support these amazing producers to get back on their feet doing what they do best which is to continue to supply the region with fresh locally grown produce.”

Inquiries contact Carol on 0439 877 003 or Alan on 0418 792 812.

Rotary is also helping other residents/farmers affected by the fires. If you know someone who needs help, please contact Rotary with the details.