BUSH BASH: Last month U3A members gathered at Rigarlsford Park to mark Seniors Week with a barbecue provided by the Rocky North Rotary Club.

BUSH BASH: Last month U3A members gathered at Rigarlsford Park to mark Seniors Week with a barbecue provided by the Rocky North Rotary Club. Keith Ireland

DURING Seniors Week last month, the Rocky North Rotary Club members fired up their barbecue trailer and went "bush”.

Club members provided lunch for members of the University of Third Age, more commonly known as "U3A”, to celebrate the special occasion.

The function was held at Rigarlsford Park, Elphinstone Street on Friday, August 23.

A large group gathered to enjoy the lunch, the company and celebrate Seniors Week in a bush-like setting.

U3A is an international self-help education movement that caters for people in the "third age” and for those who have retired.

It promotes the concept of studying simply for the joy of learning.

It is not a formal university and does not offer formal qualifications or set academic qualifications as a prerequisite for entry.

Classes are held in many areas and also in private homes.

The service plays a vital role in improving the quality of life of retired people and all are welcome.