Rocky Swap Chair Alan Alt, RFDS Nick Coleman-Hicks, President Col Pyne, CHRS Mark Fewtrell, Rocky Swap co-chair Alan Titman.
Rotary presents cheques to vital Rocky services

Alan Titman
30th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
LAST month, the Rotary Club of Rockhampton North ­presented cheques to Royal Flying Doctor Service’s Flight Nurse Nick Coleman-Hicks and to Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service CEO Mark Fewtrell.

The cheques were from funds raised from the annual Rocky Swap.

During the function Nick and Mark gave informative presentations on the activities of their services and the ­distances they both travelled to conduct rescues and ­transportation for numerous patients.

