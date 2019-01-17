Rotary program lands Baylee an overseas voyage

EMMAUS Year 12 graduate, Baylee Corbett starts living her dream gap year with a three-month Rotary Exchange program with the Rotary Club of Venado Tuerto, in Argentina.

The former vice president of the Emmaus Interact Club, Baylee has set her sights on learning and volunteering through travel for her gap year between school and university.

She is a vibrant and passionate advocate for community service and besides completing Year 12 at Emmaus she has completed a Performing Arts Certificate aligned to Trinity College.

At the end of 2018, Baylee spent two weeks in Fiji undertaking child care volunteering work with 2-10 year old children, an experience she really enjoyed.

The North Rockhampton Rotary Club established a three-month Argentinian Youth exchange program with the Rotary Club of Venado Tuerto - a city about the same size as Rockhampton which is located 350km west of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1992.

The club has been sending local students to and hosting Argentinian students in Rockhampton since that time.

In all, 37 young people have been sponsored on this three-month bi-lateral exchange by the two Rotary Clubs in Rockhampton and Venado

Tuerto.

"The program started following a meeting between a local Rotarian and the Argentinian District Governor at an international Rotary event,” said Alan Alt the North Rockhampton Rotary Club's Youth Development chair.

"Since that time, we have had a very fulfilling time hosting Argentinian youth and sending local students away. The benefits to everyone concerned has been simply immense.

"We have numerous past exchange students from Argentinia come back to visit us with their partners and families years after their exchange experience.

"The increased understanding and friendships for the exchange students has had a life time impact on them and the families in both countries.

"A key element in the ongoing success of the exchange program has been the development of long-standing collaboration and friendships between individual Rotarians here and in Venado Tuerto,” he said.

"The same people have been involved over the whole time.”

Rockhampton student David Foxwell from a farm in Yeppoon who undertook the exchange to Venado Tuerto said that the time spent in Argentina was just an incredible and fantastic experience.

"The exchange gave me just so much more confidence in meeting a speaking to people and taking on new challenges across the whole of my life.

"It really set me up for my Ag Engineering degree which I am now undertaking.

"If anyone has the chance to do this exchange visit, my advice to them would be to make sure they don't miss the opportunity.

"The Argentinian people were very welcoming and very keen to share their knowledge and culture,” he said

Rotarian Bernadette Cross who helps coordinate the weekly Interact meetings of the Emmaus Interact Club said Baylee was an ideal candidate for the Argentinian exchange program.

"Her enthusiasm and commitment to providing leadership to help others and community service is really infectious,” she said.

"I think that her Interact experience has built on her student leadership role and provided a good base for Baylee to develop and be comfortable in a community support leadership role.

"Interact based club activity for High Schools that introduces youth to Rotary's local and international community service projects.

"It provides a 'linked up' approach for youth development that offers a local and international structure for young people's natural tendency to put something back into society.

"Interactors develop a network of friendships with local and overseas clubs and learn the importance of - Developing leadership skills and personal integrity, demonstrating helpfulness and respect for others, understanding the value of individual responsibility and hard work and advancing international understanding and goodwill.”