Rotary project sees students exchange between countries

SHORT-TERM EXCHANGE: Assistant Gov Alan Titman, Exchange Student Abril, Youth Director Alan Alt, Exchange Student Baylee and President Ashley Pierpoint show the Honour Roll of Past and Present Exchange Students.

SHORT-TERM EXCHANGE: Assistant Gov Alan Titman, Exchange Student Abril, Youth Director Alan Alt, Exchange Student Baylee and President Ashley Pierpoint show the Honour Roll of Past and Present Exchange Students. Rockhampton North Rotary

ONE of Rotary's many projects involves having exchanges of students between countries.

For many years now, the Rockhampton North Club has arranged a three-month exchange of one of our local students with a student from Argentina.

These young people are home hosted during their stay.

This short-term exchange was first instigated in 1993 and proved so successful there have been 22 such exchanges since then.

Rockhampton North's youth director Alan Alt organised this exchange in conjunction with the Argentinian Rotary Club of Venado-Tuerto.

Baylee Corbett was outward bound while Abril Rodriguez Lijovit came to us from Argentina.

Couples who provided the home hosting were Alan and Shirley Alt, Brian and Joanne Boon, Graham and Beth Hubbert and Col and Shirley Pyne.

Two identical honour rolls of all participants have been kept, one here and another in Argentina. On April 10, the club held a special night so both girls could have the opportunity to give a presentation to the club about their respective adventures.

Each showed great enthusiasm for the project as they had learned so much and gained far more confidence in themselves from it.

The evening was nicely timed as Baylee had just returned while Abril was to leave for home the weekend after. The presentations were excellent and thoroughly enjoyed by the large crowd.