Rothfield points finger at refs

Gerard Sutton awards a penalty during the Sharks win over the Raiders. Mark Kolbe

ON FRIDAY night after Cronulla beat Canberra your columnist sent a text message to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

It simply said: "That was the most hollow victory in Sharks history".

Two competition points at this time of the year are like gold but this weekend, as a Sharks fan, it didn't feel right. The Raiders were dudded.

First by the touch judge who put his flag in the air to stop play in the second half only for referee Gerard Sutton to ignore him and allow play to continue for Sione Katoa to score for Cronulla.

And later when Joey Leilua threw one of the most magnificent cut-out passes of the season to set up a Raiders try only to have it called back as a forward pass.

The refereeing standards in the NRL have now reached a diabolic all-time low.

There are inconsistencies every week, every game.

Last week it was the Titans and the farcical try awarded to Roosters playmaker Sean O'Sullivan. It's just a merry-go-round of mistakes.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart reacts after the loss. BRENDON THORNE

Now the Raiders are done and dusted for the year. They'll admit they've played poorly and inconsistently but that doesn't mean they had to cop what happened on Friday night.

I've been saying for months the NRL needs to put a bomb under its football department.

Brian Canavan, Jason King and Bernard Sutton have sat back and done nothing about this mess.

We had a crackdown that destroyed the first 14 rounds as a spectacle. Then Todd Greenberg calls a press conference and tells the referees to back off and stop the nitpicking.

Four weeks later we get another crackdown.

Policy on the run and a new rule every week. The problem is there is absolutely no accountability, starting with referees boss Sutton who I rank as one of the most egotistical officials I've met in four decades covering the game.

Referees boss Bernard Sutton in the bunker. Matthew Vasilescu

There's this shocking arrogance about him and the entire football department.

What would the media know? What would the fans know?

I've been banging on all year about the terrible standard of refereeing.

And then the text message arrives from the same senior NRL executive: "You're just obsessed with referees".

We had hope at the start of the season when Michael Maguire was appointed to the referees coaching ranks. At least he'd know how to deal with the clubs, coaches and the players.

Sadly he's made no impact.

Appointments appear to be made on favourites rather than form.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg needs to sort the mess out. SIMON BULLARD

And the refereeing debacle is taking a toll on the fans.

Every week I get emails from disgruntled fans like this one on Friday night.

"I've been a rugby league fan all my life. I drive two hours to get to games. Referees are now deciding games, not players. I've had enough. They've ruined the game."

An old mate, who has been watching the game for nearly 60 years, rang me on Saturday.

"I can't watch any more," he said.

This time of the year the excitement should be building. September, spring and finals football. A jammed top eight from which any side can lift the trophy. Instead everyone's dirty on the game.

If Greenberg is not prepared to fix it, the independent commission needs to step in.

We need changes made now. Today, because next week is too late.