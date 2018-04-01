'Rotten' CQ conditions mean offshore catches not promising

SNAPPY SNARE: We only got a few but they were good'uns. BELOW: Three fine Musa Point grunter that are just coming on the chew at the moment.

WITH the wind not expected to drop below 15-20 knots and rain about 20mm or more, it doesn't look promising for offshore anglers over Easter at this stage.

These rotten conditions keep rolling in, making it difficult to form plans for a wide trip. Even plans for an island run are dicey unless you can handle a fair chop.

The estuaries have been mostly quiet as the relentless wind has kept the average fisher away and doing other things.

Those that have ventured out between blows have reported a few barra, crabs, flathead, bream, salmon and the odd fingermark.

Live bait is a fine option when chasing a feed and most of the estuaries have prawns, poddy mullet or herrings.

When rigging up for our usual suspects, two of the best ways are: a running sinker coming down to a swivel then a 750mm trace of 15-20kg mono tied off to a 4/0. This lets the live bait wander in a restricted area close to the front of snags and rocky structures. The other method is dropping from a float down so the live bait will hang over the top of the danger zone and as it tries to reach cover it attracts any predator in the proximity.

Trevally and queenfish continue to pepper the island beaches - anywhere the hardyhead schools congregate is well worth a shot. A 2-3kg outfit, a couple of chromies, a few paddle tails and a bit of leader is all you need for plenty of entertainment any time.

Bonefish are not very common on this part of the coast, even though there is the odd sighting at Corio or Keppel.

A Keppel local once showed me a school of bones he said lived in this area all the time. He said they cruised several beaches and around the points. These guys fight well on light gear, making them a good sport fish. A pity they don't eat very well, so put them back.

If you are looking for something to do on Easter Saturday 10am-5pm, Keppel Sands will be hosting Krabtastic.

There will be loads of seafood and lots of activities, including crab races and crab tying. Krabtastic has plenty of activities for the kids that will keep them occupied for the day. It will probably be blowing anyway so what better is there to do with the whole family?

