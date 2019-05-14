Round nine of Rockhampton hockey shows off scoring prowess

HOCKEY: The Rockhampton and CQ hockey league season is well over half way, with round nine coming to a close on Sunday night at Kalka Shades.

In the A1 competition, there were notable score gaps between teams, with the women's Wanderers and Sparks teams failing to add points to the board in their matches.

In the men's, The Frenchville Rovers and the Park Avenue Brothers were the only teams to score points during their matches.

Wanderers won on a forfeit against Sparks and Meteors and Southern Suburbs drew nil all.

It was in the Rovers v Brothers game that the ball saw some scoring action, with the Rovers taking out a 14-3 win over Brothers.

Jarrod Bass was a stand-out score-maker, sinking five shots throughout the match, followed by Tim Byrne with three, Adam Bunn and Lachlan Sisley with two and Dale Barrett-Lennard and Julian Kirby with one each.

Brothers' Aiden Nicoloau sunk two shots with fellow player Lachlan Plant following up with one.

In the A1 women, Park Avenue Brothers and Gladstone Souths drew nil all.

Southern Suburbs dominated Wanderers 3-0, with scores by Shareena Bouna, Meagan Dei Rossi and Elizabeth Hill.

Frenchville Rovers were also too much for the Sparks, hitting away with a 8-0 win.

Megan Brighton scored three for the team, Ebonee Moffat two, and Lucy Brighton, Jess Moffat and Priscilla Strelow scoring one each.

Next week, A1 men's Frenchville Rovers v Meteors, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs and Sparks v Park Avenue Brothers.

In the women's, Southern Suburbs v Gladstone Souths, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers and Meteors v Park Avenue Brothers.

Other Week 9 Results

A2 WOMEN

Southern Suburbs 10 (L. Morgan 2, V. Grant 2, D. Corbert, M. Riley, E. Hill, S. Dei Rossi, M. Dei Rossi, B. Andrews) def Frenchville Rovers 0.

Wanderers 4 (L. Rossow, M. Rothery, K. Allom, J. Riley) def Park Avenue Brothers 0.

A3 MEN

Park Avenue Brothers Red 3 (R. Sweeney 2, C. Nicolaou) def Southern Suburbs 0.

Park Avenue Brothers Gold 4 (A. Johnson 2, M. Assay 2) def Frenchville Rovers 1 (S. Harvey)

A3 WOMEN

Southern Suburbs 4 (R. Dennis, E. Hill, S. Deakin, V. Welburn) def Wanderers 3 (K. Caton 2, C. Chapman)

Park Avenue Brothers 5 (K. Thorne 2, T. Vidler 2, A. Lill) def Frenchville Rovers 0.