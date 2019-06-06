Round one of junior league comp sends Rocky teams to finals

The U18s Norths Knights played Brothers Blue in round one of the Rockhampton District Junior Rugby League semi finals last Friday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Last Friday night's first round of semi finals produced some outstanding tough rugby league.

Unfortunately for some sides it is now season over but for those that have won through it is a chance for grand final glory in three week's time.

Next weekend there will be no games due to the junior Capras heading to Bundaberg for the Central Crows selection trials.

In the U13s, Rocky Tigers have a chance of going back to back premierships when they held out a very determined Yeppoon side.

Scoring points was hard for both teams with Tigers running out as winners 10-6.

Norths Knights were able to get over the top of Cap Coast Brothers with a Connor O'Donnell hat trick which helped the Knights progress through to the next round when they won 24-8.

From the U14s, Cap Coast are again through to another decider when they took on an under strength Brothers Blue who had to call on the services of a few under 13 players.

The Cap Coast Brethren were too strong when they won 44-12 with Samuel Pau getting a double.

Yeppoon will now move through to meet Brothers Blue after they defeated Brothers White 16-10.

Tas Comollatti scored eight of the Seagulls' 16 points.

In the U15 age group, Cap Coast Brothers dominated their clash against Brothers Blue when they made their way through to the decider with a 30-10 win.

Brothers must regroup for the clash against Norths after Norths proved too strong for Yeppoon.

They will be looking to go into another decider after being defeated by Brothers in last year's decider.

Cap Coast Brothers are into the U16 decider on the back of a tough 16-10 win over Brothers Blue.

Yeppoon will take on Brothers in the next round as they defeated Gracemere in a thriller 26-14.

Yeppoon will have another chance of winning the U18 premiership when they just held out North's Blue 28-24.

Norths will now back up in a fortnight against old foes Brothers Blue.

Brothers made their way through to the next round sneaking home 20-18 over Emu Park.

Semi-Final Round One Results

Under 13

Norths Knights 24 - 8 Cap Coast Brothers

Rocky Tigers 10 - 6 Yeppoon

Under 14

Yeppoon 24 - 16 Brothers White

Cap Coast Brothers 44 - 12 Brothers Blue

Under 15

Norths Knights 22 - 10 Yeppoon

Cap Coast Brothers 30 - 10 Brothers Blue

Under 16

Yeppoon 26 - 24 Gracemere

Cap Coast Brothers 16 - 10 Brothers Blue

Under 18

Brothers Blue 20 - 18 Emu Park

Yeppoon 28 - 24 Norths Blue.