Round seven of Rocky hockey shows double attack action

HOCKEY: Week seven of the Rockhampton Hockey Association's league was action-packed, with teams recording narrow wins at Kalka Shades.

After a wet few days last week, the rain cleared up enough on Saturday to allow the A1 teams to battle it out at the North Rockhampton fields.

In the A1 women's division, Frenchville Rovers' Megan Brighton propelled her team to victory over Meteors with two goals.

A goal to the Meteors' Sue Raynor kept her team in the running but Frenchville prevailed 2-1.

In the A1 men's division, Frenchville Rovers' Jarrod Bass, Lachlan Sisley and Jackson Fraser each scored two goals in the clash against Sparks.

Adding insult to injury for Sparks, the Rovers' Tim Byrne and Dominic Campbell each added a goal to deliever their side an 8-0 victory.

Also in the A1 men's division, Park Avenue Brothers beat Southern Suburbs 4-3.

For Park Avenue, Jarred Burns scored two goals and Luke Holden and Ben Bass one each.

Ben Snell, Steven Snell and Simon Hope all scored for Southern Suburbs.

Wanderers defeated Meteors 4-2, with Regan Weatherhead scoring three goals and Wanderers and Andrew Landberg one. The scorers for the Meteors were Mitch Ryan and David Black.

Tamara Schonkecht and Maddy Randazzo scored Sparks' goals in their 2-1 win over Southern Suburbs, with Aleesha Spyve scoring the beaten side's only goal.

A goal to Gladstone Souths' Charli-Rose Adams drew the team level with Wanderers at 1-1, after Brooke Whiting scored.

Other results

A2 WOMEN

Wanderers 4 def Frenchville Rovers 0

Southern Suburbs 8 def Park Avenue Brothers 2

A3 MEN

PA Brothers Red 2 def Frenchville Rovers 1

Wanderers 2 def Southern Suburbs 0.

A3 WOMEN

Southern Suburbs 4 def Frenchville Rovers 0.

Park Avenue Brothers 3 def Wanderers 1