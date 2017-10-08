31°
Round two for Rocky couple after floods washed out wedding

ROUND TWO: Mr and Mrs Josh Pearce celebrating their wedding at the new Korte's Resort Function Centre.
ROUND TWO: Mr and Mrs Josh Pearce celebrating their wedding at the new Korte's Resort Function Centre.
by Sean Fox

THEY say everything happens for a reason and for this Rockhampton couple, it was for the better.

After a six month wait, Josh and Rhiannon Pearce are finally man and wife after they were forced to postpone their wedding when flooding from Cyclone Debbie struck the region.

The newly-wedded couple originally planned to celebrate their special occasion at Callaghan Park before the Fitzroy River broke its banks.

They had received a call to notify them that the venue would be flood-stricken and not able to be used.

A week before their scheduled wedding day, everything had already been paid for so the couple chose a date in October.

Family members and guests had to rearrange their travel and accommodation itineraries.

"There was a lot of stress and it was hard on a lot of our family members,” Josh said.

After searching for a second venue, they finally found the perfect one, Korte's Resort in Parkhurst.

The happy couple's wedding cake.
The happy couple's wedding cake.

Mr and Mrs Pearce were the first couple to celebrate their wedding at the new Korte's Resort function centre.

Josh said the Korte family welcomed the wedding party and guests with open arms.

"We truly appreciate how much the Korte family had put together the function room for us in such a short amount of time,” Rhiannon said.

"They put in a lot of effort and hard work.”

Josh and Rhiannon enjoyed the atmosphere at the venue.

Despite the delay in tying the knot, the happy couple agreed they could not have asked for a more perfect day.

"It was so good to be able to enjoy the day ... it was a long time coming,” Josh said.

Rhiannon said in the end, their long-awaited wedding was better than they had expected.

"It is the biggest weight lifted off our shoulders,” Rhiannon said.

The couple are currently relaxing and spending their honeymoon at Rainforest Ranch in Byfield.

