Beau Dargel is expected to impress at this weekend's CQ Titles Round 2.
Beau Dargel is expected to impress at this weekend's CQ Titles Round 2.
Round two of CQ Motocross titles head to Rocky this weekend

Steph Allen
by
13th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
MOTOCROSS: Round two of the Central Queensland Motocross Championships comes to Rockhampton's Pink Lily track this weekend.

There are 230 nominations, with riders as far south as Brisbane and as far north as Atherton and Townsville heading to the track.

"That's a great number,” RADMX media officer Tony Clark said.

"We've got a couple of local guys Beau Dargel and Mitch Dark in the senior 450CC who will ride at the front of the pack.

"There's a guy from Cairns, Luke Weaver, who will deliver a top class ride and the guys will have to be at their absolute best to get ahead of him.

"It will be a fantastic race between those three.

"The local boys will have lots of home track experience and will need it against Luke.”

Racing will be held March 16-17, with divisions ranging from four-year-old Peewee class right through to advanced 50 years plus.

"There will be women's and lots of juniors. There's a good showing of juniors getting some track time under race conditions in the lead up to the 2020 Australian Junior Championships here next year,” Clark said.

"The CQ Titles is our showcase event and everyone wants to do well.

"It puts you in good stead for the Queensland titles held later in the year and gives you an idea of where you're at.”

Racing begins 8.30am each day. Spectator cost will be $10 per car load.

