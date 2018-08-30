Roundabout works to take another week in Rocky

WORK IN PROGRESS: Work on the roundabout at Alma and Denham streets.

DRIVERS have been told to expect diversions on a major city intersection for at least another week.

Rockhampton Regional Council crews are carrying out reconstruction works at the Alma and Denham streets intersection.

The works include resurfacing the roundabout, rebuilding the concrete islands and replacing road pavement.

Cr Tony Williams said pram ramps in the area would also be upgraded.

"On behalf of council, I would like to thank motorists as well as businesses in this area for their patience during these works,” he said.

"We are expecting the road to be reopened to traffic by next Wednesday (Sept 5).

"Minor works will continue in this area for two weeks following, however there will be very little to no disruption to traffic during this time.

"The current works will wrap up a complete upgrade of Denham St, between George and Bolsover streets, which has been progressively carried out over the last three years.”