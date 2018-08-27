Rovers and Southern Suburbs win in RHA semi-finals

HOCKEY: For Lisa Morgan, Saturday night was one of the more nerve-racking weekends of the season.

Both her teams, the men's A1 Frenchville Rovers and the women's A1 Southern Suburbs delivered nearly too close to call performances in the RHA semi-finals.

With a 5-3 win over Park Avenue Brothers in the 3v4 match, Morgan was pleased to see her boys secure their place in next week's preliminary finals against Southern Suburbs.

"We didn't play our best, but being finals, things tend to be a bit of a slug-fest, with basic mistakes and it's not as clean with all the pressure,” she said.

Rovers were off to a good start, putting the first goal in early on and following it up with another to put a comfortable distance between teams.

Brothers retaliated with a goal, however Rovers maintained a steady control over the ball.

"I was confident in the last 15 minutes that we'd come away with the win,” Morgan said.

Nerves were tested however when Brothers were up a goal and following a "silly turn-over”, Rovers let another goal slip by them.

"We were letting them take those opportunities and one issue we've had is trying to play the 70 minutes and switching off,” Morgan said.

"It was more so in the first half and then things started to settle and we had some pretty good attacking.”

The Southern Suburbs women's 3-1 defeat over Wanderers was one with a lot more pressure riding on the backs of the players.

"We finished on top of the ladder in the minor premiership and from that you feel the expectation of winning the first major semi-final,” Morgan said.

"I was really happy with them. They got back into the type of play they were playing early in the year.

"There was quick, fast ball movement, and although I would've liked a few more goals, I'm really happy with their style of play.

"This time they definitely improved on shooting from the circle, which is what we focused on - as well as shots in the goal - after losing the extended league final last week.”

Captain Andrea Farrow in the mid-field was a stand-out.

"When she got the ball, she ran with it so well,” Morgan said.

"Her drive, her speed of carrying and her passing to the next player for the chance of a goal ... she opened up a lot of opportunities for them.”

Going up against another highly skilled team in the A1 women's division, it is often a case of either-or in semi-finals.

And despite leading, Morgan thought there was still a risk the result could have turned in the Wanderers' favour.

"There was a little section there when we were 2-0 up in the first five minutes in the second half,” she said.

"They broke away and got a penalty strike then got a goal.

"In the finals, even if you're in front, you're nervous because it only takes one more goal to get an even score.”

However, after tensions settled, the team managed head back down the field and switch the ball back in the box, finalising the score.

Next week, Southern Suburbs will take a well-deserved weekend off and focus on training for the grand final.

"We'll train hard again Tuesday night and work really hard and in the following week we'll focus on who we'll play in the final,” Morgan said.

Southern Suburbs will go up against the winner of Frenchville and Wanderers prelim final.