Rovers take down Brothers in long weekend face-off

The Park Avenue Brothers were defeated by the Frenchville Rovers at the weekend.

AN IRREGULAR roster hampered Park Avenue’s division 1 men on Saturday in their match against Frenchville.

Down six players because of the long weekend, Park Avenue had mainly under 15s players fill in.

Both teams failed to score during much of the first half, but by the end of the game, Frenchville triumphed 6-0.

Park Avenue coach Robert Sweeney said his team was “behind the 8-ball from the word go”.

“We knew it was going to be a tough assignment,” he said.

“Just before half time, it was nil all and we were holding our own, but they [Frenchville] just got a couple of late goals which dented the confidence a little bit.”

Frenchville continued to put points on the scoreboard early in the second half.

“That pretty well kept us out of the game,” Mr Sweeney said.

“We had a couple of opportunities, but they didn’t result in anything.

“I’m still happy with the effort and I’m proud of the boys that they kept going right through to the end and showed good determination.”

Mr Sweeney named goalkeeper Dave Wills and identified two midfield players as standouts.

He said with one round remaining before the semi-finals, Park Avenue would focus on ending the season on a high note.

“Our goalkeeper kept us in the game for a high percentage of the time,” Mr Sweeney said.

“Jarred Burns and Luke Holden – those two boys were strong in the midfield.

“We’ll get a lot of our regulars back next week and we’ll be looking to play this season out strongly.”