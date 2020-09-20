Menu
Park Avenue's J. Feng and Frenchville's Amy Mills.
Sport

Rovers take the RHA Cup in penalty shootout

Timothy Cox
20th Sep 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Women’s Division 1 Frenchville Rovers became the RHA Cup champions on Saturday, defeating the Park Avenue Brothers in overtime.

The game at Kalka Shades was tied nil-all until the overtime shootout, which left Frenchville up 2-1.

Frenchville Striker Amy Mills said the game was tough throughout, as both sides were able to hold each other off.

“Both teams’ defence was pretty good,” she said.

“It was quite competitive. In the middle we did really well and kept things wide.

“They [Park Avenue] also did really well today and were strong on the ball.”

Mills said the final moments of the game were nerve-racking.

“I was pretty nervous as it got to the end, just because you get that desperate feeling and you really want to win and it’s not happening.

“When it got time to the penalties I thought ‘win or lose, it was a good game.’”

Frenchville Captain Jessica Moffat said the game was “a bit of a nail-biter”.

“It was always going to be a close match,” she said.

“We just pulled through.”

She said goalkeeper Courtney Moffat played exceptionally well.

“She kept us in the game,” Moffat said.

“I think the whole team in general played well.”

See a replay of the game here.

frenchville rovers hockey club park avenue brothers hockey club rha cup rockhampton hockey
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

