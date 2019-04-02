Row at party led to crazy drive on wrong side of Bruce Hwy

WRONG SIDE OF ROAD: Ross Edward Taylor, 53, pleaded guilty on Friday to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A MAN claims his partner kept trying to argue with him throughout the night which led to him being fatigued to the point he crashed into multiple signs at the Yeppen roundabout and drove on the wrong side of the highway for 600 metres before pulling up.

Ross Edward Taylor, 53, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one of possessing a syringe not properly disposed and one of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a single vehicle crash at the Yeppen roundabout on the Bruce Highway at 10.40am on November 24.

A witness pointed out to where police could find the vehicle involved.

She said they found Taylor sleeping, slumped over the wheel. It took multiple attempts to wake him up.

Ms King said once he was awake, he kept falling back asleep while they were talking to him.

She said he tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Ms King said he had driven over the centre island of the roundabout, crashed into many signs, drove 600 metres on the wrong side of the road on the Bruce Highway before turning up Upper Dawson Rd and still drove on the wrong side of the road before parking.

She said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Taylor had been at a party the night before with his partner and they got into an argument.

He said he left the party and went home and she arrived home later, wanting to continue the argument at 3am.

Mr Cagney said the father of four drove that morning to get away from his partner who was still arguing with him.

"He said he called the police himself to report the accident,” he said.

Magistrate Cameron Press disqualified Taylor from driving for nine months and fined him $1250.

"It was imprudent and stupid behaviour and a man of your age should have known better,” he said.