Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rowdy driver of bogged scooter draws emergency response

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Bev Lacey
Michelle Gately
by

A PERSON was taken to hospital overnight, after causing a disturbance in a North Rockhampton street.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they were called to assist Queensland Ambulance Service crews at The Common near Reaney St about 10pm Thursday night.

The spokesperson said there had been reports of a scooter becoming bogged in a paddock and the driver causing a disturbance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said a person was taken to hospital following the incident, but could not give any further details.

Topics:  north rockhampton queensland fire and emergency services rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'I can't do the simplest things': Horrific-crash victim opens up

'I can't do the simplest things': Horrific-crash victim opens...

Before a fatigued driver fell asleep at the wheel, Dayne Ladbrook loved camping, 4WDriving and playing with his dog... now he finds the 'simplest things in life' a...

Temperatures to rise across Capricornia ahead of drenching

Notoriously hot and dry town, Birdsville, copped most of its dose of a massive rain-bearing trough as it moved eastward overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. Olivia Corcoran O'Neill reported 19mm in Birdsville overnight after a big storm came through and dumped most in one hit; 24mm total. Her photo of youngsters enjoying the rain received a lot of love with 283 reactions.

THINGS starting to heat up in CQ after cooler than average November

The day this Rocky family didn't think they'd celebrate

MILESTONE DAY: Caitlyn Gent was born 17 weeks premature and has faced various health challenges throughout her childhood and teens, but this week graduated high school.

Caitlyn continues to defy odds after miracle birth

Rocky in the hunt for more indoor hockey success

STATE'S BEST: Rockhampton's champion under-15 girls hockey team (back row, from left) Jessica Moffat, Nikyta Campbell, Rowlande Williams, Tori-Lee Cutts, Ebonee Moffat, Amy Moffat and (front, from left) Cassidy Knuth, Kyanna Willie and Renee Sweeney.

Under-15 boys hoping to replicate girls state title victory

Local Partners