Rowdy driver of bogged scooter draws emergency response

A PERSON was taken to hospital overnight, after causing a disturbance in a North Rockhampton street.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they were called to assist Queensland Ambulance Service crews at The Common near Reaney St about 10pm Thursday night.

The spokesperson said there had been reports of a scooter becoming bogged in a paddock and the driver causing a disturbance.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said a person was taken to hospital following the incident, but could not give any further details.