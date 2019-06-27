Rowing: Over 170 rowers ready for CQ regatta

BIG EVENT: Emmaus College students Thomas Millar and Sean Lunney will compete in the Year 9 double scull at this weekend's Central Queensland Schools Regatta.

ROWING: More than 170 rowers will hit the Fitzroy River this weekend in the Central Queensland Schools Regatta.

A total of 294 entries have been received for the 52 events that will be staged from 8am on Saturday and Sunday.

Rowers from The Cathedral College, Emmaus College, Rockhampton Grammar School and Rockhampton Girls Grammar School will take on crews from Bundaberg, Mackay and Townsville.

Rockhampton Fitzroy Rowing Club president Sarah Byrne said the regatta had been several months in the planning.

"It's the first regional regatta for the year,” she said.

"We have strong representation from a number of local schools and it would be great to see one of them top the medal tally.”

Byrne said Year 7, 8 and 9 rowers would contest events over 1000m, Year 10s over 1500m and Year 11 and 12s over 2000m.

It will be non-stop action, with heats held five minutes apart and finals 10 minutes apart.

Heats will be held on Saturday morning with finals from 11.20am. Further heats would be started that afternoon to determine the make-up of Sunday's finals.

Byrne said Rockhampton's rowing course was a fantastic facility and recognised as one of the best in the country.

It was the venue for the Queensland Schools Championships in September last year, which attracted about 800 rowers from 60 schools across Queensland, as well as competitors from New Zealand.

The Australian rowing team also came to the city in August last year for a three-week training camp on the eight-lane course.

"When you talk about quality facilities, ours is definitely up there,” she said.

"The course is a real asset to the community and people might now realise just how good it is.

"We are very fortunate that the Rockhampton Regional Council maintains it, and we're always working with Rowing Queensland and Rowing Australia to get the big events here regularly.”

Byrne encouraged spectators to head down and support this weekend's regatta.

"It's a great location and there's always a good atmosphere down at the rowing sheds in Wandal,” she said.

"The more we can share this great sport the better.”

Byrne said a number of Mackay competitors planned to stay on for a two-day training camp being held on Monday and Tuesday.