Rowing regatta kicks off season for region's best rowers

ROWING: Rowers from across regional Queensland came together on the weekend to compete in one of the region's most intense school regattas.

The CQ Schools Rowing Regatta showed off the rowing skills of Rockhampton-based schools, including Rockhampton Grammar School, Emmaus College and The Cathedral College, all of which produced finalists in the different age divisions.

Rockhampton and Fitzroy Rowing Club president Sarah Byrne said the talent within the region was obvious, and stacked up with the other schools from Mackay, Townsville and Bundaberg.

"We were really pleased with the how the event went over the weekend,” Byrne said.

"There were 171 athletes in total and it was a really well run regatta with a really relaxed atmosphere but obviously very serious out on the water.

"There was a lot of competition happening and in regatta terms, we measure the success of a regatta by if it runs on time.

"All the races ran on time if not early, so from an organisational perspective, everyone did their bit and handled it really well.”

Byrne said not one region outshone the other, with the results proving that the competition is well and truly alive within regional Queensland.

The regatta was the first regional championship, kicking off the competitive season.

"In three weeks' time, some rowers will head to the South Queensland rowing championships in Brisbane,” Byrne said.

"Saturday was a good test to see where they're at and how they can build on their performances for the rest of the season.

"In Rockhampton, we're very fortunate to have the facilities we do have as well as quality training and quality training, to give our kids the best opportunity to compete at state and national levels should they choose to.

"By no means are regional athletes any less than those from metropolitan areas, because of the facilities we have here.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Byrne said the girls' Open Single Scull winner, RGS' Grace Sypher proved herself yet again as a rower who is "right up there in terms of success”.

"She's had some fantastic achievements in rowing over the past few years and is always a joy to watch racing,” she said.

"It's great we've got that level of skills right here in Rockhampton, as well as the other girl sin her year group who were also very competitive.

"It will be really exciting to see how Grace goes over the next few months leading into the School State Championships.

"We're wishing her well for her final year of school rowing, and we're hoping she keeps going and goes to nationals again.”

There were a few nearly too close to call finishes, including the Year 11 Single Scull for the girls, which had a one second difference between first and second place.

"There were a few nail biters. We heard the buzzer going off every second, so it was tough for the judges making the calls,” Byrne said.

Byrne said rowers would use the weekend regional championship as the first of many leading up to the State Championships held at Wyaralong Dam near Beaudesert in September.

"The State Championships is one of the second largest regattas in the country,” Byrne said.

"If you're making finals and placing at states, you're well on the path to competing at nationals, which are held each year in March.

"Rowing puts a lot of pressure on the body, so having that six month difference in the cycle lets the athletes' bodies recover.”

On Monday and Tuesday, former Australian coach, former WA Institute of Sport coach and head coach at Griffith University, Lincoln Handley, was in Rockhampton to host a camp for junior rowers.

Rocky's Regatta Wins

Schoolboys Year 9 Single Scull: 2nd RGS' Chad Willet.