Rowing teens score big at national regatta

Members of the RGS Rowing Team recently returned from the nationals . - L-R Front Kasey Frame, Grace Sypher, Jahna Day. L-R Rear, Keeley Dunne, Brad Burr, Nick Storey and Laura Sypher. Chris Ison ROK280318crowing1

ROWING: Rockhampton Grammar School is making waves amongst Australia's school rowing elite, with 10 students having gone up against the best at the 2018 Aon Sydney International Rowing Regatta national championship on the weekend.

The boys team walked away with Nick Storey making seventh in the top 16 in Australia final.

Nick also played up from his Under 17 singles to row with the school boys in the cox four.

Coached by the girls' team coach, Robin Fay, Grace Sypher, 16, scored a silver in the Under 17 doubles with her Brisbane partner, Georgia Powell, and a bronze medal in the Under 17 singles.

Grace was also the only students to make a boat, with three of her fellow students making a training squad.

"She's a pretty impressive little athlete... she competed against girls much bigger than her and has gone toe to toe. It's impressive,” the boys' team coach, John Smyth, said.

"She's determined and does all the things away from the competition better than most in terms of time management and being determined and never missing a session.”

OVER THE MOON: Grace Sypher with her coach Robin Fay. Contributed

The teams (consisting of five boys and five girls) returned on Monday, with the girls coming fourth in the Under 17s event.

"I was probably the most nervous for the single as I was returning down there as I won bronze last year,” Grace said.

"But I really calmed myself down and was able to go out and have what I thought was my best row of the season.

"With the double, Georgia and I clicked really well and got along well.

"Whenever I row, I have a blast of a time and enjoy it. I was excited to race the double and the excitement and enjoyment shower through our race when we came around with a really good result.”

When she realised she had placed so favourable in both events, she was "over the moon”.

"It's a really good feeling when you know all the hard work you've put in over the last four to six months come through and you see the benefits from hard work and the sacrifices you make,” Grace said.

"I started rowing when I was 13 and I've been competing in the National Regatta since I was 14.

"I suppose the hard work I put in last year and the rewards I reaped from that will show if I keep persisting.

OARS-SOME: The Rockhampton Grammar girls rowing team competing at the national regatta last weekend. Contributed

"If you stay calm and don't let the nerves get to you, you can do personal goals and bests when you do compete.”

As for her ultimate goal, Grace would love to one-day achieve a gold medal, however she is mostly focused on enjoying the competition.

The ambitious teen was just one of the school's 10 students to score medals on the watery stage, with places ranging from second to seventh place.

The students, consisting of Kasey Frame, Jana Day, Keeley Dunne, Brad Burr, Nick Storey, Laura Sypher and Grace, each qualified for finals against the best school rowers in Australia.

Grace is now preparing to return to Sydney in April over the school holidays for the Junior World selection trials.

She has also been invited to row with a Queensland 8 boat at the trials, which consists of eight of Australia's best rowers in her division.