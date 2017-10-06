Rowlande's star shines bright at state titles

Rowlande Williams recently returned from the Queensland Under 15 Carnival in Ipswich.

Rowlande Williams recently returned from the Queensland Under 15 Carnival in Ipswich. Chris Ison ROK011017chockey1

HOCKEY: Rowlande Williams was travelling home after representing Rockhampton at the Queensland under-15 hockey titles when she started receiving a flurry of congratulatory text messages.

The first of them, from her cousin Dakota Miller who played for Mackay, read: "Congrats babe on Rising Star, well deserved.”

Williams had been named the recipient of the Rising Star award for a stand-out performance at the four-day carnival, which was contested by 26 teams in three divisions.

"I was very proud of myself. I didn't know if I had done enough to get the award so it was exciting to know I had,” the champion striker said.

"It was a good carnival for us. We had five 15-year-olds in our team and the rest of the players were quite young so to finish seventh was great.”

Williams said the award capped what has been a "pretty decent season”.

Rowlande Williams playing for Wanderers. Allan Reinikka ROK150717ahockey4

She was part of the Wanderers A-grade women's team that won the CQ League and also made the Rockhampton Hockey grand final, which was won by reigning champs Southern Suburbs.

She and fellow Rocky reps Jessica and Ebonee Moffat, Cassidy Knuth and Renee Sweeney have also been named in the north Queensland under-16 development squad.

Williams has played for Queensland on four occasions - twice for outdoor and twice for indoor. She harbours dreams of one day playing for Australia and appreciates there is plenty of hard work ahead if that is to become a reality.

"I just need to train harder, keep working on my fitness and not give up,” she said.

Stephen Kydd, who coached the Rockhampton under-15s, said hard work was something Williams never shied away from.

"She worked awfully hard at the championships. She had to put in a lot of time on the field because of our numbers and she certainly deserved the award,” he said.

Kydd also coaches the Frenchville Rovers A-grade women and said Williams was a formidable opponent.

"This is the best hockey I've seen her play. She's very hard to defend against; she's very quick, both with her ball skills and on her feet.

"Her speed is definitely her strength and she certainly stands out on the field with her talent.”