Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police hope DNA will identify Pimlico stabber

by MADURA MCCORMACK AND SAM BIDEY
25th Jan 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who allegedly stabbed a Pimlico woman multiple times in the chest in an unprovoked attack on her street has had his case heard in court.

Skye Woodlands, 35, was stabbed at least five times while putting her bins out in a random attack on October 31.

Roy Hilliard Nallajar, 40, of Vincent, was apprehended in a citizen's arrest after Ms Woodland's neighbours chased him to a nearby park.

Police charged him with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

His case was heard in Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday and was adjourned awaiting further scientific evidence.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut said results of a DNA examination are expected to be ready by the middle of March.

Defence solicitor Zoe Navarro asked for time to review the brief of evidence.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley adjourned the matter for late April.

editors picks roy hilliard nallajar

Top Stories

    Dog dragged, run over, left for dead

    premium_icon Dog dragged, run over, left for dead

    Crime The RSPCA is seeking information on a dog that died after reportedly falling from a ute before being dragged and run over. WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

    NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers in court

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers in court

    Crime One drunk driver had been drinking for almost 30 hours

    • 25th Jan 2019 4:59 PM
    Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    premium_icon Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    Health It normally costs $30,000 a year

    How our Australia Day events will make a splash!

    premium_icon How our Australia Day events will make a splash!

    News Thong-throwing, bare bottom boat races and more

    • 25th Jan 2019 4:33 PM