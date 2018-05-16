Royal attraction coming to Rockhampton River Festival

RIDE TIME: The unique attraction will be in town for the three day event from July 13 to 15, a first for the carousel which has never been showcased at any Queensland town outside of Brisbane.

RIDE TIME: The unique attraction will be in town for the three day event from July 13 to 15, a first for the carousel which has never been showcased at any Queensland town outside of Brisbane. Contributed

ARRIVING in more than 10,000 pieces, Australia's only two storey carousel will bring the ultimate whimsical experience at the Rockhampton River Festival.

The unique attraction will be in town for the three day event from July 13 to 15, a first for the carousel which has never been showcased at any Queensland town outside of Brisbane.

The 61-year-old Italian Venetian Royal Double Decker Carousel features horses and swing seats in the upstairs level, as well as teacups on the ground level and will be set up in the Riverside car park off Victoria Pde.

Rockhampton Regional Council's manager of regional development and promotions Chris Ireland said the carousel adds to the growing list of unique attractions brought to the region during the annual River Festival, now in its fourth year.

"The Rockhampton River Festival has really cemented its name as one of the regional Australia's greatest festivals and I couldn't be more proud to see how far it has grown since our very first festival in 2015,” Mr Ireland said.

"Last year's event injected more than $4 million into the local economy. The continued growth and development of the Rockhampton River Festival is not only pleasing for our community, but it has allowed us to build incredibly robust partnerships with sponsors and with their generous support we are able to increase our offerings each year.”

RIDE TIME: The unique attraction will be in town for the three day event from July 13 to 15, a first for the carousel which has never been showcased at any Queensland town outside of Brisbane. Contributed

Mr Ireland said he was glad the new Riverside was able to be taken advantage of for this years event.

"From now on we are able to take advantage of our beautiful Riverside, and as always, the fun part is sourcing attractions often only seen in major cities to really create a 'wow' factor for our community,” he said.

"The carousel has featured at Brisbane's Ekka but never travelled to any other Queensland town, so we are very excited to be the first regional city to have this extraordinary carousel which I'm sure will please any carousel aficionado.”

The footprint of this year's festival will be the largest yet, with an eclectic mix of art exhibitions and instalments, cultural activities, world class entertainment including music, stage and street performances as well as the best produce in Central Queensland on sale from food vendors.