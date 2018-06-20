Royal family welcomes new addition

Royal birth: Zara Tindall gives birth to second child. Picture: Getty

THE Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have had a baby girl - the Queen's seventh great-grandchild.

The baby, weighing 4.2kg, arrived safely on Monday at Stroud Maternity Unit near their home in Gloucester. Mike Tindall, a former England rugby star, was present at the birth.

Zara, an Olympic silver medallist equestrian, is the daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips.

Buckingham Palace announced the news, saying: "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The baby's name will be confirmed in due course,'' the palace said.

Zara and Mike Tindall with daughter Mia at the Magic Millions horses on the beach at Surfers Paradise. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

The baby is a second child for Zara and Mike, whose elder daughter Mia is four. She is the fourth grandchild for Princess Anne and the seven great-grandchild of the Queen, 92, and her husband Prince Philip, 97.

The Tindalls were devastated in late 2016 when Zara suffered a miscarriage, several months into a pregnancy, and have spoken previously about the comfort Mia gave them at that time.

The baby's arrival follows a string of happy occurrence for the royal family, including the birth of Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and Catherine, in April.

On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan were married at St George's Chapel at Windsor.

And on October 12, Princess Eugenie, a cousin to Harry, William and Zara, will marry fiance Jack Brooksbank, also at St George's Chapel.