Royal gives birth on bathroom floor

The Queen's granddaughter Zara and former England rugby star Mike Tindall have welcomed a baby boy with a sweet royal tribute in his name.

Tindall announced the new arrival on his rugby podcast, while summing up the weekend's big matches.

"And then Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," he said.

A spokeswoman for the couple confirmed the news and revealed a tribute to Zara's grandfather in the boy's name.

"Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall," she said.

The Queen's latest great-grandson weighed 8lbs 4oz (3.74kg) and joins the couple's two daughters, six-year-old Mia Grace and two-year-old Lena Elizabeth.

Tindall, 42, revealed that his son was born on the bathroom floor of the family's home at the royal Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire after the couple were unable to make it to hospital.

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," he said.

Tindall described how he rushed to get a mat for his 39-year-old wife - the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips - ahead of the birth at 6pm on Sunday.

"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace," Tindall said.

Lucas is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 10th great-grandchild and is 22nd in line to the throne.

Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son on February 9, also paying tribute to Prince Philip by naming him August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The Queen and Prince Philip previously said they were "delighted" to hear of Zara' pregnancy.

The Tindalls have previously spoken about their torment at suffering two miscarriages.

They lost a baby in December 2016 after announcing the pregnancy a month before and Zara later suffered another miscarriage before her daughter Lena was born in June 2018.

She said that for a time "you don't talk about it because it's too raw", adding: "But as with everything, time's a great healer."

Tindall said recently: "Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it."

