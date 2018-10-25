How the Meghan effect is boosting tourism

THE royal effect is giving a "priceless" boost to Aussie tourism, with holiday inquiries surging as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle charm tourists and locals alike.

In their first official tour Down Under since their fairytale wedding was watched by more than 1 billion people in May, Tourism Australia Managing Director John O'Sullivan told News Corp he wasn't surprised there had been a surge in online searches for trips to Australia, and that having Prince Harry and Meghan enjoying their time in Sydney and Dubbo in NSW, Melbourne in Victoria and Fraser Island in Queensland, was tantamount to a free ad for Aussie tourism.

Images of Meghan Markle visiting iconic Aussie tourist spots have beamed around the world. Picture: Phil Noble/Pool via AP

"We live in a world of celebrity, no more so when it comes to the British royal family, whose visits Down Under always draw huge, enthusiastic crowds and generate enormous global media coverage," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"And with iconic photo opportunities so often integrated into the travelling itinerary, and with such a large international press corp covering their every move, these visits have very tangible tourism benefits, generating a whole new audience of travellers wanting to follow in the royals' footsteps."

The royals made a colourful visit to Bondi Beach. Picture: AAP

He said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Australia in 2014 saw stunning TV pictures and photos of the royal couple in front of Aussie tourism icons Uluru, Taronga Zoo and the Three Sisters in the Blue Mountains beamed across the globe, providing priceless free tourism promotion for our country.

"This latest visit by Harry and Meghan has been in similar vein, and with the added interest of the Invictus Games," he said.

"And the fact that the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby was made during this visit - well that was just the icing on the cake."

The royal baby announcement was the icing on the cake in terms of tourism promotion. Picture: Toby Zerna

UK holiday specialist Travelbag has already reported a 46 per cent increase in people searching for trips to Australia as fans look at following the Royal's footsteps.

Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay Resort, where The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed on Monday, has seen an influx in inquiries, with interest in the Royal visit crashing the eco resort's website.

Their whirlwind Queensland visit was expected to generate an estimated $2.16 million an hour in tourism exposure for the Sunshine State alone, putting the benefits of the whole Australian tour into the 'priceless' category.

"Our website crashed on Monday as a result of the increase in visitation - we had in fact significantly increased bandwidth capacity in anticipation of increased visitation, however it was beyond anything we had imagined," said Kingfisher Bay's Monique Parker.

Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind Queensland visit was expected to generate millions in tourism exposure for the Sunshine State alone.

She said there had been significant traffic coming from North America, which she put down to Meghan's popularity in the US.

"Our reservations team have been working overtime - in particular with email inquiries from overseas and online bookings have also spiked," Ms Parker said.

"Harry and Meghan were both friendly and down to earth, and Fraser Island's wild landscapes and laid-back charm suited them perfectly - they were able to escape from the press and have a night of privacy, tucked away in a secret location within the sprawling resort grounds."

A report prepared by Meltwater for the NSW Government found there has been 67,000 articles written about the Royals' in Australia in the last 10 days, with the top three countries discussing them being the UK, the US and Germany.

"Australian publications have generated 15,000 articles regarding the royals," a Meltwater spokesman said

"The majority of the articles were written in English, with German, Spanish and French being the next three most common languages.

"Most of the articles written discussed Harry and Meghan's current presence in Sydney at the Invictus Games."

NSW Tourism Minister Adam Marshall said he was confident the royal visit would inspire 'countless' people to visit NSW, with Sydney thriving in the global spotlight.

"Between climbing the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, greeting locals at the Sydney Opera House, taking in Taronga Zoo and enjoying regional hospitality in Dubbo, our Royal visitors have experienced some of the best our State has to offer, and in doing so, shared that with the rest of the world," he said.

"We are delighted to host the Duke and Duchess and more than 500 active and veteran service personnel from 18 nations for the Invictus Games, and are confident they will inspire countless others to visit NSW."