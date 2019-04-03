RRC and Telstra clash over coms tower application

ROCKHAMPTON mayor, Margaret Strelow (pictured) has accused Telstra of "blackmail” after hitting a brick wall on the development of telecommunications infrastructure at Struck Oil.

In a RRC planning and regulatory committee meeting last week, councillors heard a case from Struck Oil residents for the teleco giant's application to be reviewed and a new location be considered before the project could go ahead.

The residents all reside within 600 metres of the proposed Telstra communications tower for the site identified by the Federal Government as a black-spot.

The locals expressed concerns about the monitoring of electro-magnetic energy levels, which had been taken at 1.5 metres above ground level despite the proposed tower being over 20m tall.

Residents also expressed concerns regarding the visual aesthetic of Struck Oil.

A letter from the residents to council read;

"The tower will rise more than 20 metres above the height of vegetation therefore, will impact on the visual and scenic views of a number of residents.”

The committee ultimately decided the application was underdone and aspects relating to locality and EME testing required further attention from the proponent.

During Tuesday's council meeting, it was decided the application would be laid on the table pending further discussions with the proponent.

But, the discussion behind closed doors appeared to have gotten ugly.

Struck Oil map Jack Evans

Cr Strelow said the proponent threatened to walk away entirely if the application was not accepted.

"A Telstra representative has told Rockhampton Region councillors that if the council does not approve Telstra's preferred site then Telstra will 'highly likely' simply return the funding to the Federal Government and not proceed at all,” she said.

"He said that this would cause Struck Oil's needs to drop off the black-spot funding list and it could be 25 to 30 years before it would be considered again.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was "appalling behaviour and akin to blackmail.”

She said council had adequately listened to, and responded to the concerns of the Struck Oil residents, but Telstra was not prepared to do the same.

"Residents have a justifiable concern about a tower that would block pristine views when there were other sites possible,” Cr Strelow said.

"These regional general manager Rachel Cliffe did not take a backwards step in her response.

"The approved Federal Government black-spot sites were identified after undergoing rigorous engineering analysis and we have identified the site we believe will allow us to best meet the coverage objectives of the program, within the allocated budget,” she said.

"In the case of Struck Oil the location we have identified for a mobile base station is the one that fits within the rules of the program, and is best placed to deliver coverage to the local community.

"I will personally reach out to Mayor Strelow to better clarify the rules and limitations of the program and what we are doing to try deliver coverage to the local community.

"The council's own town planner has endorsed our proposed site.”