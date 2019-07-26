RRC gets first crack at breaking ground for Rookwood project

ROAD UPGRADE: Rockhampton City Council was expected to start work this year on upgrading the 16km stretch of Thirsty Creek Rd which leads to the Rookwood Weir construction site.

ROAD UPGRADE: Rockhampton City Council was expected to start work this year on upgrading the 16km stretch of Thirsty Creek Rd which leads to the Rookwood Weir construction site. Leighton Smith

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council crews will have the honour of being the first to break ground on the road to realising the $352 million Rookwood Weir project.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham announced today that a "request for offer” had been made to the council to undertake the approximately $6.5 million upgrade of Thirsty Creek Rd.

The upgrade will involve the widening of a 16.2-kilometre section of Thirsty Creek Rd, ensuring the local road network can safely accommodate heavy earthmoving vehicles for weir construction.

Dr Lynham said the council and Sunwater expected to sign the contract in late August to start the work so that gravel can be crushed in time for work to begin as soon as possible.

The major contract for construction of the weir will be released to the market later this year for expressions of interest, with a contract awarded in mid-2020.

"This is a milestone that Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and their constituents have been looking forward to,” Dr Lynham said.

Mr O'Rourke said it would be great to see the familiar hi-vis-shirted council crews breaking the first ground.

"It doesn't get more local for Rocky than our own council workers,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"This is a long-term project that is paying off now with work for local people.”

Mrs Lauga said the people of Central Queensland could see tangible evidence of progress and government commitment to an economic booster.

"Rookwood Weir will deliver jobs now and for the next couple of years and the water CQ needs for security and agricultural business expansion,” Mrs Lauga said.

Sunwater chief executive officer Nicole Hollows told a Parliamentary Estimates Committee hearing on Wednesday that the final design had been completed for the road upgrade and bridges, as well as 85 per cent of the design for the weir.

The bridges would allow for increased flood immunity and reliability of access across the Fitzroy River.

Dr Lynham said Sunwater wanted to speak to potential customers for the water that Rookwood will deliver.

"I encourage interested locals to contact Sunwater on 13 15 89,” Dr Lynham said.

"And the Federal LNP is always welcome to accelerate their funding contribution to the project.”