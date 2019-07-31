Menu
Rubbish getting put out. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht
RRC is considering a waste collection expansion

Jack Evans
31st Jul 2019 8:32 AM
NON-SERVICED waste collection areas of Gogango, Westwood, Stanwell, Kabra, Bouldercombe, Moongan, Marmor and Bajool are being considered in a potential waste collection expansion.

Rockhampton Regional Waste has requested the council's endorsement of a feasibility study into expanding kerbside collections in rural areas.

The airport, water and waste committee heard the report that found the roll out of kerbside collection services at Alton Downs had steadily grown each week indicating "community acceptance and value for money for the service”.

A 5km radius around rural townships to identify the number of properties within that radial search zone was requested. Councillors queried some aspects of the report but ultimately supported the initiative.

