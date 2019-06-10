RRC joins the club of councils demanding a fair go

AFTER a planned 'league of councils' was brought to the public's attention by Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig last week, Rockhampton Regional Council confirmed it too will be a participant in the proposed alliance.

A statement from RRC read: "We resolved to become a member of the Alliance on May 7th.”

The formation of the alliance coincides with the Fair Go for all Queenslanders campaign launched by RRC last week with aims to attract more funding attention to regional Queensland.

RRC mayor Margaret Strelow was among a band of regional business identities and representatives took the message to Brisbane last Thursday.

The rally's speakers urged the Queensland Government to give back to the regions by pledging support for the coal sector.

Cr Strelow thanked the Rockhampton representatives whom attended the rally.

"I particularly want to thank and pay huge credit to SMW, JRT and NRG Industrial who have taken the charge at Clermont and Emu Park in advocating for the resources sector when Bob Brown came to town,” she said.

Rockhampton's Dave Taylor, Cr Margaret Strelow, Jack Trenaman, Jason Thomasson, Sott Stevens, Grantley Jack and Adani CEO Lucas Dow make their voices heard to the Queensland Government RRC

"Between them, they employ over 500 people and are fierce advocates committed to supporting the mining sector as well as being significant players in our continuing action.”

While addressing the rally, she said it was time decision makers listened to the regions.

"Whatever your thoughts about the election result, it has certainly put regions front and centre for both state and federal governments,” she said.

"Our own community is at least a six hour drive from the southern capital and so it is not an easy decision to 'pop down' to the capital city for better health services or educational opportunities or to access a government department.

"We need policy settings that actively encourage business to choose a regional location over a south-east corner location. Without jobs our population will not grow.

"We need to explore significantly reduced payroll tax in the regions, tax incentives to encourage our children to choose a life in the regions, and we need a certain quality of services guaranteed within regional areas.”

The state opposition leader Deb Frecklington agreed and believed opening the Galilee would be the key.

There's no greater need than right at this moment for the state labour government to sit up and listen to regional Queensland. It is rare for regional Queensland ever to march,” she said.

"We need to see Adani eventually be given the tick off, and then we need to see a proper long term plan for the Galilee because this is bigger than just one project.”