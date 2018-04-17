RRC reveals further details for the proposed Supercar track

PROPOSED DESIGN: The Rockhampton Region Council has released their proposed design for the new Supercars track with footnotes.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council can't wait to see a Supercars event shine the spotlight on the region.

They have revealed another glimpse of their design of the proposed track which was set to be built at The Common, once all the necessary pieces were in place.

The council welcomed the comments in a recent interview with Speedcafe by Supercars General Manager of Corporate Affairs Cole Hitchcock who talked about the potential of bringing the event to the region.

"We are working with and [are] supportive of the council bid,” Mr Hitchcock said.

"The value and success of regional major events are proven, none more so than those in Newcastle and Townsville which is in its tenth year, delivering more than $300 million in economic impact and more than one million visitor nights.”

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow was pleased to hear this positive feedback in advance of a formal meeting with Supercars later this month.

"We have met with Supercars on a number of occasions now, and have been very encouraged. Of course the next step is to discuss a formal MOU and dates,” Cr Strelow said.

"The release of the proposed layout which was designed by the award-winning international firm Apex Circuit Designers has generated considerable interest.

"While it's still early stages, it is pleasing to see the buzz this story has generated as we work to bring the event to Rockhampton.”

She said council has had very positive discussions with sporting clubs who use fields at The Common as well as the Rockhampton Jockey Club.

"The beauty of the proposed design is that it keeps all existing sports at The Common with a handful of fields repositioned to take advantage of the new road, car parks and amenity upgrades,” she said.

"In regards to the Jockey Club, horses would likely be stabled at the Showgrounds during the three day event.

"I sincerely thank the various representatives for their openness to this proposal. Although there are many conversations still to be had, I think we have enough broad agreement to move forward.”

Cr Strelow hoped there would be a number of additional motor sport events able to take place within the precinct but these would need to be negotiated further.

"While there's still a lot of work to be done, this is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our region,” Cr Strelow said.

"New events like this help to build a case for even more accommodation and that in turn helps us to keep the events we already have.”