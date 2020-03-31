RRC VOTES: the count so far

An UPDATED count for the Rockhampton Regional Council reaffirms that all incumbents who ran for re-election are likely to return.

Two vacant seats, Divisions 1 and 7 also have likely victors with Shane Latcham primed to take out Division 1 with 49.61 per cent of the votes while Donna Kirkland is expected to take out Division 7.

Margaret Strelow is set to return as RRC mayor with 68 per cent of the vote.

The full details of the count at the time of publication were:

MAYOR

Chris Hooper: 10640 votes (31.47 per cent)

Margaret Strelow (incumbent): 23166 (68.53 per cent)

Total votes counted: 64.62 per cent

DIVISION 1

Shane Latcham: 2299 votes (49.61 per cent)

Vince Robertson: 1017 votes (21.95 per cent)

Sherrie Ashton: 1318 votes (28.44 per cent)

Total votes counted: 67.17 per cent.

DIVISION 2

Neil Fisher (incumbent): 1199 votes (62.45 per cent)

Gavin Shuker: 721 votes (37.55 per cent)

Total votes counted: 26.15 per cent

DIVISION 3 Tony Williams uncontested

DIVISION 4 Ellen Smith uncontested

DIVISION 5

Cherie Rutherford: 2657 votes (61.08 per cent)

Peter Anderson: 1693 votes (38.92 per cent)

Total votes counted: 53.43 per cent

DIVISION 6 Drew Wickerson uncontested

DIVISION 7

Noeleen Horan: 1638 votes (34.27 per cent)

Donna Kirkland: 3142 votes (65.73 per cent)

Total votes counted: 69.00 per cent.