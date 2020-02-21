Menu
Student Leaders and principal Kirsten Dwyer - Issac Jeynes, Kyanna Willie, Kayne Duncan and Phoebe Keable-Sutton
News

RSHS Captains for 2020

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
20th Feb 2020 8:23 AM
Rockhampton State High School is proud to announce its 2020 leaders, following an induction assembly on February 14.

Student Leaders and Kirsten Dwyer - Issac Jeynes, Kyanna Willie, Kayne Duncan and Phoebe Keable-Sutton
Its 2020 school captains are Kayne Duncan and Phoebe Keable-Sutton. Vice Captains are Isaac Jeynes and Kyanna Willie. The Indigenous Captain is Nikyta Campbell.

Nikyta Campbell
The induction assembly featured musical performances of the Australian anthem (by Zeke Ghiggioli and Caitlyn Jamieson) and Wake Me Up by Avicii (Caitlyn Jamieson).

Zeke Ghiggioli and Caitlyn Jamieson
Special guest, 2012 RSHS Vice Captain Kurt Nichols, came back to speak to the students about his fond memories of his time at RSHS and how the senior schooling program set him up well for life after school.

Kurt Nichols
