ROCKHAMPTON State High School celebrated NAIDOC week last week with an assembly, free barbecue and cake for all of its students.

RSHS celebrates NAIDOC Week

The Welcome to Country was performed by Year 10 student, Blake Iles.

Students in Year 7 and 8 attended an assembly where the importance of NAIDOC Week was celebrated.

Principal, Kirsten Dwyer, helped Blake cut the NAIDOC Week cake.

All students from Year 7 – 12 shared in a free BBQ and cake.