RSHS celebrates one hundred years

Barbara Webster (nee Cole) class of '64, Joyce Marler (nee Ewings) class of '36, and principal Kirsten Dwyer Jann Houley

ROCKHAMPTON State High School hosted a lunch for former students and staff on the centenary of its opening.

More than seventy alumni gathered at Regent Hotel on Bolsover Street, former site of the Technical High School.

Their enrolments spanned the years from 1932 to 1961, the last year of attendance at Bolsover St.

For many, it was their first contact with old school friends in decades.

VIP guests included descendants of Major John Hill who became the school's founding principal when it opened on February 14 1919.

Margaret Davies, John Story and Janet Hill Jann Houley

His maternal grandson, John Story, has led a distinguished career in law, business and academia.

As Chancellor of the University of Queensland 2009-2012, Mr Story has followed in the footsteps of his paternal grandfather who was the university's first Vice Chancellor in 1938, and the person who lent his name to the Story Bridge.

Mr Story unveiled a restored portrait of John Hill before Mal Mutimer, class of 1959, unveiled a commemorative plaque which his year group donated to the Regent Hotel.

Lunch concluded with Joyce Marker (class of '36) and Mr Story cutting a centenary cake made and donated by Cr Drew Wickerson.

Joyce Marler worked in School admin from 1939 to 1946 in what is now the Regent Hotel Jann Houley

As the oldest surviving alumni member, Mrs Marler remembers riding her bicycle from her Cousins St home to the school which had no ceiling fans let alone air conditioning.

Her three sons also attended Rockhampton State High School.

Guests then adjourned to the Council library to attend the official opening of the Rockhampton State High School historical display which will be featured throughout February.

Dr Barbara Webster, former senior lecturer in history at CQUniversity and a past student of the school, spoke about her forthcoming book Brown and Blue: a Centenary History of Rockhampton State High School which reflects the social and political forces that shaped education in Queensland.

Dr Webster's book will be officially launched at the Centenary Gala cocktail evening on June 8 at the Rockhampton Leagues club.

The school is asking former students and staff to register their names with the school so they can receive details about a long weekend of events in June.