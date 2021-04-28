RSL president reacts to pub’s Anzac Day event apology

The controversial ad from Yeppoon's The Strand Hotel. PIC: Social Media (since removed)

Central Queensland veterans have criticised a licenced venue’s Anzac Day promotion for being in poor taste, but the president of the local RSL branch affirms he has ‘no axe to grind’ with the pub.

The Strand Hotel in Yeppoon came under fire after advertising a ‘Lest We Regret’ party for the long weekend between April 23 and 25.

It featured an Australian DJ duo named Bombs Away.

It is understood the post was taken down after the advertisement gained media attention, and the pub posted a public apology to its Facebook page.

“To all Diggers, members of all services, past and present... not once was the events at The Strand meant to be taken out of context or with any disrespect,” the apology read.

“Anyone that has taken offence we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.

“ The Strand has stood by every Anzac Day celebration and will continue.

“When choosing our entertainment for this weekend it never crossed our mind that the name of any acts would be taken as an insult.

“We all have family affected by Anzac Day, so we ask that we all get back to what we should be focusing on and unite as one, celebrate and remember everyone and everything our great country has become.

“LEST WE FORGET.”

The pub also offered free lunches to all service men and women with their medals displayed.

Yeppoon RSL president Bill Tahu said he thought the original advertisement was in poor taste and controversial.

“In terms of the apology, I can’t speak for all the vets out there,” he said.

“Sometimes things are done in poor taste, because sometimes they don’t think about it from time to time.”

But Mr Tahu said the Aussies who went and fought in the world wars were fighting for the right to freedom of speech - a big difference between ‘democratic’ and ‘socialist’ societies.

“That’s a right that we cherish to be able to say that and do that’s controversial,” Mr Tahu said.

While the gunfire breakfast has previously been held at The Strand, it was on Sunday held at the Yeppoon RSL club for the first time in years.

Mr Tahu said it was held at the RSL because it was all set up again.

“I have no axe to grind with The Strand,” he said.

“I think the apology should be accepted.”