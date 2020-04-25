RSL slams ‘sacrilegious’ Anzac Day armed robbery

The RSL has slammed an Anzac Day armed robbery in Toowoomba.

THE vice-president of the Toowoomba RSL has slammed the armed robbery of a couple's car while they were commemorating Anzac Day, calling the act "sacrilegious".

RSL leader and veteran Scott May said he would like to speak to the alleged offenders of the incident, which police described as "brazen" and "opportunistic".

A Rangeville couple had their green Toyota Camry stolen from their driveway while they were commemorating Anzac Day in Olivedale Rd.

Police will allege four teenagers, armed with a baseball bat and knives, threatened the pair, forcing them back inside their home, where they stole mobile phones before fleeing in the Camry.

Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are now in custody in relation on a variety of charges.

Mr May said while crime should never be tolerated, he considered it particularly heinous knowing the victims were simply observing Anzac Day out the front of their home.

Nasho's remember: Bill McMillan, president of Toowoomba and District branch of the Nasho's.

"From an RSL point of view, we encourage people to observe Anzac Day to pay our respects to the people who gave their lives for this country," he said.

"For people to use that as an opportunity to attack people when they're vulnerable is sacrilegious.

"All I can really say is hopefully the people that perpetrated those crimes realise what they've done and they think twice in the future."

Mr May said he would love the opportunity to speak to the alleged offenders to educate them on the importance of Anzac Day.

"Perhaps, they might see the error of their ways," he said.

Driveway dawn service: Like thousands of Australians this year Toowoomba couple Bill and Del Fischer see in the Anzac dawn service from their driveway.

The incident was the start of a series of armed robberies that were carried out that day between Toowoomba and Brisbane.

Police said the Camry was then driven to Wishart in Brisbane, where the four occupants spotted another vehicle in a driveway in Coora St.

Officers will allege three of the teens exited the stolen Camry, armed with a baseball bat and knives, and threatened a 27-year-old Highgate Hill woman before stealing her 2016 grey Subaru XV.

Both stolen vehicles were driven around until 10.45am, when they came across a 2016 white VW Tiguan moving on Turlestone St at Wishart.

The 2007 green Toyota Camry, with Queensland registration 750 KVI stolen from Rangeville remains missing (similar to the one pictured).

Police said one the stolen vehicles stopped in front of the Tiguan and one behind it, forcing the driver to stop.

One of the offenders then opened the driver's side door and allegedly threatened the driver, a 42-year-old Mt Gravatt man with a machete, forcing him from the vehicle.

The stolen Subaru was spotted on the Warrego Highway at Helidon about 45 minutes later and stringers were deployed, while the same occurred to the stolen Volkswagen shortly after on the Toowoomba Bypass.

The stolen green Toyota Camry, with a number plate of 750KVI, is still missing.

Anyone who spots it or has information should call PoliceLink on 131 444.