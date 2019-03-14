RSPCA rescue horses in desperate need of care

Logan horses seized by the RSPCA in need of foster care. Picture

FOSTER carers are needed urgently as the RSPCA have seized eight malnourished horses in Queensland, and expect the number to double in the next week.

The horses - most of which were found in the Logan area - were in appalling conditions and were malnourished to the point of being almost emaciated.

"We understand only too well about drought conditions but hay, although expensive, is available and it's an owner's responsibility to make certain their animals are fed," RSPCA chief inspector Daniel Young said.

"If they genuinely can't afford to keep them then they need to make other arrangements such as a rescue group or agistment."

The eight horses are at the Wacol shelter, but sadly another eight horses are expected in the next week, prompting the organisation to urge anyone who can foster the horses to come forward.

Shelter manager Nanda ten Grotenhuis said there is a desperate need for foster carers as the RSPCA doesn't have the space to keep them onsite once they are ready to be rehomed,

" Some areas, particularly around the Gold Coast, still have ample feed, but the RSPCA also organises feed for all foster carers," she said.

"We simply don't have the space to keep them onsite once they are ready to be rehomed.

"We also have two beautiful miniature horses that are looking for a home. They were in terrible condition when they came in but they're in great shape now."