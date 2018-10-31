RSPCA needs help to care for hundreds of guinea pigs

Close to 200 guinea pigs were rescued from an alleged commercial breeding operation in a suburban garage.

Close to 200 guinea pigs were rescued from an alleged commercial breeding operation in a suburban garage. Contributed

WHAT started as 200 guinea pigs rescued from allegedly 'disturbing' conditions could multiply into hundreds more that need homes.

The RSPCA is looking for families to adopt the little piggies after they were taken from an alleged commercial breeding operation in a suburban Brisbane garage.

Many of the 200 guinea pigs are pregnant and RSPCA officers fear they could have up to six babies each - multiplying the initial 200 piggies that were rescued.

They were confined in small cages and many of them were suffering from medical conditions associated with poor living conditions.

Close to 200 guinea pigs were rescued from an alleged commercial breeding operation in a suburban garage. Contributed

Many of the females will go into foster care as they are expecting more litters.

The RSPCA is appealing for guinea pig food and equipment such as igloos and water bottles.

"It's yet another disturbing case where we're forced to act because of the neglect of humans," RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"We do it all the time but in this case the overload is huge and we really do need public assistance to help provide for their special needs"

Donations can be dropped off at the Dakabin or Wacol Care Centres.

They need:

Guinea Pig feed eg. Timothy, Oaten, Wheaten, Pasture, Paddock, Meadow or Ryegrass hays

Pellets

Treats

Houses of all sizes eg igloos

Cages eg guinea pig hutches

Vegetables e.g. carrots, apples, celery,,corn, corn husks etc. Fresh leafy green vegetables & herbs. Some examples of these include broccoli, cabbage, celery, endive, carrot tops, bok choy/other Asian greens, dark leafed lettuce varieties, parsley, dandelion, coriander, basil, dill, mint.

Anyone who can help care for the guinea pigs should contact RSPCA Wacol on 3426 9999.

Close to 200 guinea pigs were rescued from an alleged commercial breeding operation in a suburban garage. Contributed

Close to 200 guinea pigs were rescued from an alleged commercial breeding operation in a suburban garage. Contributed

Close to 200 guinea pigs were rescued from an alleged commercial breeding operation in a suburban garage. Contributed