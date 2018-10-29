Rubbish collected at Five Rocks Beach will shock you

The beaches in Byfield National Park form some of the most spectacular coastline in Central Queensland.

EACH year more and more volunteers turn out to help clean up one of Central Queensland's most spectacular coastlines.

Last weekend, while most people were staying out of the heat, more than 75 people worked for three days to remove almost a tonne of rubbish and marine debris from Nine Mile, Five Rocks and Three Rivers beaches in Byfield National Park.

MAMMOTH EFFORT: Nearly a tonne of rubbish was cleaned up from Five Rocks beach by 75 volunteers.

Some of the rubbish comes from visitors to the area, and a large amount comes in with the tide prompting a call for everyone to avoid using disposable plastic wherever possible.

The event is organised each year with funding from the National Landcare Program and support from a range of organisations, including the Fitzroy Basin Association.

FBA environment team project officer Emma Grezl said without doubt, plastic was number one.

"A lot of the rubbish does come in from the sea but I cleaned up 50m on either side of the camping entrances on Nine Mile Beach and most it was litter, new material like cans and wrappers,” she said.

"It was a collaborative effort, an amazing effort, particularly for this time of year.

"It was very hot but still there was such a range of people from the very young to some who were much older.”

Capricorn Catchments project officer, Shelly McArdle coordinated the various groups said she wasn't expecting the level of interest.

Capricorn Catchments project officer Shelly McArdle coordinated the groups involved.

"It's a testament to just how much our community cares for our environment,” she said.

"To top this off, local man Jo Breach turned up with his ute packed to capacity with all kinds of debris.

"He said it was something he and his mates do quite often.

"It is so pleasing to see this kind of autonomy happening in our community, especially with the younger people.

"To have stewardship like this is so special. It contributes to the fundamental shift needed to create real change in our community and globally.”

Surfrider Capricornia's Claire Sellens said everyone could make changes by refusing plastic, so that at some point in the future there would be little need to clean up the beaches.

"This event is about people showing their passion, leaving a place in a better condition than when they found it,” she said.

"We can all make changes by refusing plastic so that at some point in the future there will be little need to clean up our beaches.”

Special thanks to those involved