Rubbish fire closes one lane of Lakes Creek Road

A load of rubbish caught fire on Lakes Creek Road this afternoon, forcing the driver of the rubbish truck to dump the load.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a rubbish fire on Lakes Creek Road this afternoon.

It is understood the rubbish inside a truck caught fire and the driver was forces to dump the rubbish and drive the vehicle away from the fire.

QFES were called to the scene around 1.15pm and they are still working to extinguish the fire according to a spokesperson.

One lane of Lakes Creek Road has been closed and there is heavy smoke around the area.

More to come.